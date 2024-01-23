russian troops shell Kherson's central district: 52-year-old man wounded

In the morning, on January 23, Russian troops shelled one of the districts of Kherson once again, wounding a civilian. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

About an hour ago, a man of 52 years old was wounded as a result of shelling of the central district of Kherson by Russian occupation forces - summarized the head of the MBA.

According to him, man is currently hospitalized with contusion, explosive and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the face.

Mrochko clarified that at the time of the enemy attack, the wounded man was in a car.

Recall

In Kherson region, the Russian army conducted 91 attacks over the past day , firing 446 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aircraft.

Russian troops shot at residential areas of the region's settlements. One person was killed and 2 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression

Occupants dropped four guided bombs on a village in Kherson region: residential buildings were hit