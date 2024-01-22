Occupants dropped four guided bombs on a village in Kherson region: residential buildings were hit

The Russian army dropped four guided aerial bombs on a village in Kherson region . According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, some houses were destroyed, UNN reports.

"The Russians dropped four guided aerial bombs on one of the villages in Mylivka community. The strike hit residential buildings. Some houses were destroyed to the ground. There were no casualties among the locals," said Prokudin.

Russians drop two KABs in Kherson region, hit a house and monastery territory - RMA