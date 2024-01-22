Russians drop two KABs in Kherson region, hit a house and monastery territory - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops strike a village in Kherson region with aircraft, hitting a residential building and a monastery, reports the Kherson regional military administration. No casualties were reported.
Details
"Occupants attacked Kherson region from the air again. Two guided bombs were dropped on a village in Beryslav district. They hit a residential building and the territory of a monastery," the RMA reported on Telegram.
There were no casualties, the RMA noted.
