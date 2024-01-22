Russians drop two KABs in Kherson region, hit a house and monastery territory - RMA

Russian troops attacked a village in Kherson region from the air, hitting a residential building and a monastery, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

"Occupants attacked Kherson region from the air again. Two guided bombs were dropped on a village in Beryslav district. They hit a residential building and the territory of a monastery," the RMA reported on Telegram.

There were no casualties, the RMA noted.

