Enemy fired 453 shells in Kherson region over the last day - OVO
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces fired 453 shells in Kherson region in 84 incidents, hitting residential areas and infrastructure, including a school and a factory. Air defense units also destroyed two drones.
Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 84 times at Kherson region, firing 453 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, as well as using drones and aircraft. This was reported by the head of the JFO Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .
Details
The enemy fired 25 shells at the city of Kherson.
Russian servicemen hit residential areas of the region's settlements; an educational institution and the territory of a factory in Kherson.
Air defense units destroyed 2 Shahed-131/136 UAVs in the sky over Kherson region.
There were no civilian casualties or injuries.
Occupants shelled the waters of Ochakivska community with artillery22.01.24, 07:37 • 29238 views