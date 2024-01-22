Enemy fired 453 shells in Kherson region over the last day - OVO

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired 84 times at Kherson region, firing 453 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, as well as using drones and aircraft. This was reported by the head of the JFO Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy fired 25 shells at the city of Kherson.

Russian servicemen hit residential areas of the region's settlements; an educational institution and the territory of a factory in Kherson. the statement reads

Air defense units destroyed 2 Shahed-131/136 UAVs in the sky over Kherson region.

There were no civilian casualties or injuries.

Occupants shelled the waters of Ochakivska community with artillery