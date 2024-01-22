Occupants shelled the waters of Ochakivska community with artillery

On Sunday, the Russian occupiers shelled the waters of the Ochakiv community and the coastline of Ochakiv with artillery. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .

Details

Yesterday, on January 21, at 14:31, the enemy fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community, and at 23:45, they fired artillery at the coastline of Ochakiv. There were no casualties the statement said.

Addendum Addendum

Also, at night, on January 21, air defense forces destroyed two enemy drones of the Shahed-136/131 type in Mykolaiv region.

