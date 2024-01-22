Occupants shelled the waters of Ochakivska community with artillery
Kyiv • UNN
On Sunday, Russian troops shelled the waters and coastline of Ochakiv in Ukraine, causing no casualties. In addition, air defense in Mykolaiv region destroyed two enemy drones.
On Sunday, the Russian occupiers shelled the waters of the Ochakiv community and the coastline of Ochakiv with artillery. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .
Details
Yesterday, on January 21, at 14:31, the enemy fired artillery at the water area of the Ochakiv community, and at 23:45, they fired artillery at the coastline of Ochakiv. There were no casualties
Addendum Addendum
Also, at night, on January 21, air defense forces destroyed two enemy drones of the Shahed-136/131 type in Mykolaiv region.
Russians shelled Ochakiv and hromada in Mykolaiv region with artillery at night20.01.24, 10:53 • 26821 view