Russian troops have been attacking Kharkiv region since the morning: 4 injured in Liubotyn, an enterprise in Vilshany, and a religious building in Kivsharivka caught fire

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118931 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121551 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 198259 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153490 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152826 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142910 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198257 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112425 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186970 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105091 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 69683 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 38781 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 49668 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 78138 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 56106 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 198259 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198257 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186970 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213779 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201887 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 11503 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149834 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149081 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153165 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144095 views
Russian troops have been attacking Kharkiv region since the morning: 4 injured in Liubotyn, an enterprise in Vilshany, and a religious building in Kivsharivka caught fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16542 views

In Liubotyn, 4 people were injured in an enemy attack, and an industrial enterprise was hit in Vilshany. In Kivsharivka, a religious building caught fire due to shelling. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops have already attacked three settlements in the morning. In Lyubotyn, the number of victims increased to four, in Vilshany the enemy attacked the territory of an industrial enterprise, there is a victim, in Kivsharivka a fire engulfed a religious building due to enemy shelling, the Kharkiv RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

Today, around 07:30, the occupants reportedly shelled the town of Liubotyn in Kharkiv district. The shelling injured 70- and 42-year-old women and a 16-year-old girl. They were diagnosed with acute stress reaction. "Another 65-year-old woman suffered a knee injury and an acubarotrauma," the RMA added on Telegram. Residential buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out in an outbuilding and a private house at the site of the hit. Another enemy hit set fire to grass over an area of 800 square meters. There were no reports of casualties.

In Kharkiv region enemy launched a missile attack on Lyubotyn in the morning: three people were wounded06.09.24, 08:48 • 18825 views

At 08:55, the enemy reportedly "attacked the territory of an industrial enterprise in the village of Vilshany, Kharkiv district." Equipment was damaged and a fire broke out in an open area of 500 square meters. A 46-year-old man was injured and taken to a medical facility, the RMA said.

According to the RMA, as a result of the morning hostile shelling of the village of Vilshany, "an employee of a local enterprise was injured, a truck was damaged, and a fire broke out in an open area.

At about 09:45, the occupiers reportedly shelled the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district. The fire engulfed a religious building. There was no information on casualties. The State Emergency Service units were sent to the site of the attack.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising