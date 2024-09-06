Russian troops have been attacking Kharkiv region since the morning: 4 injured in Liubotyn, an enterprise in Vilshany, and a religious building in Kivsharivka caught fire

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops have already attacked three settlements in the morning. In Lyubotyn, the number of victims increased to four, in Vilshany the enemy attacked the territory of an industrial enterprise, there is a victim, in Kivsharivka a fire engulfed a religious building due to enemy shelling, the Kharkiv RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

Today, around 07:30, the occupants reportedly shelled the town of Liubotyn in Kharkiv district. The shelling injured 70- and 42-year-old women and a 16-year-old girl. They were diagnosed with acute stress reaction. "Another 65-year-old woman suffered a knee injury and an acubarotrauma," the RMA added on Telegram. Residential buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out in an outbuilding and a private house at the site of the hit. Another enemy hit set fire to grass over an area of 800 square meters. There were no reports of casualties.

At 08:55, the enemy reportedly "attacked the territory of an industrial enterprise in the village of Vilshany, Kharkiv district." Equipment was damaged and a fire broke out in an open area of 500 square meters. A 46-year-old man was injured and taken to a medical facility, the RMA said.

According to the RMA, as a result of the morning hostile shelling of the village of Vilshany, "an employee of a local enterprise was injured, a truck was damaged, and a fire broke out in an open area.

At about 09:45, the occupiers reportedly shelled the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district. The fire engulfed a religious building. There was no information on casualties. The State Emergency Service units were sent to the site of the attack.