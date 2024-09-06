In Kharkiv region enemy launched a missile attack on Lyubotyn in the morning: three people were wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117383 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119842 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195294 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151919 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151939 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142552 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196739 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185632 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 83568 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 59687 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 37589 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 66891 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 43666 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195294 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196739 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185632 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212478 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200667 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 115 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149093 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148395 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152528 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143485 views
In Kharkiv region enemy launched a missile attack on Lyubotyn in the morning: three people were wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18825 views

The occupiers launched a missile attack on Lyubotyn, Kharkiv region. Residential buildings were damaged, and three people sought medical attention but refused hospitalization.

In the Kharkiv region , Russian troops launched a missile attack on Lyubotyn this morning, damaging residential buildings and causing three people to seek medical assistance. The day before, the enemy shelled 5 districts, 2 people were injured in Tsyrkuny, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniehubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

At about 7:30, the occupiers attacked Lyubotyn. Preliminary: missile attack, type is being established. Residential buildings were damaged. Emergency medics received three calls: from a 42-year-old and a 65-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl. All refused hospitalization

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

27 "Shaheds" were shot down over Ukraine at night, enemy attacked with X-59 and X-31P missiles06.09.24, 08:19 • 24850 views

Details

According to Syniehubov, the situation with hostile attacks in the region over the past day is as follows:

- 02-35, Bohodukhiv district, Bohodukhiv town. As a result of the shelling, grass and forest litter were burning. There were no casualties.

- 00-14, Chuhuiv district, Zaliznychne village. As a result of the shelling, grass and bushes were burning on the area of 10000 square meters. power lines were damaged.

- 19-31, Kupiansk district, Kupiansk. As a result of the shelling 2 outbuildings on the square were burning. There were no casualties.

- 17-40, Kharkiv district, Tsupivka village, outside, open area. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning.

- 17-27, Kupyansk district, Senkove village. As a result of the shelling an outbuilding and grass burned. There were no casualties.

- 17-00, Kharkiv district, Cherkaska Lozova village, as a result of hostile shelling, grass was burning in the open area.

- 16-55, Kharkiv district, the village of Tsyrkuny. As a result of the shelling one private house and 2 outbuildings were burning. 2 people were injured: 68-year-old man and 63-year-old woman. 4 more private houses were damaged.

- 16-48, Izium district, Bohuslavka village, open area. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 0,5 hectares.

- 12-49, Kupyansk district, Moskovka village, outside. As a result of the shelling, grass and bushes were burning on the area of 2 hectares.

- 12-23, Kupyansk district, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning.

- 11-01, Kupyansk district, Stetskivka village, outside. The forest litter of 1 hectare was burning.

- Kupyansk district, Kasianivka village, forest litter was burning on the area of 1 hectare.

- 09-55, Izium district, Shyikivka village. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling. There were no casualties.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

