In Kharkiv region enemy launched a missile attack on Lyubotyn in the morning: three people were wounded

In the Kharkiv region , Russian troops launched a missile attack on Lyubotyn this morning, damaging residential buildings and causing three people to seek medical assistance. The day before, the enemy shelled 5 districts, 2 people were injured in Tsyrkuny, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniehubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

At about 7:30, the occupiers attacked Lyubotyn. Preliminary: missile attack, type is being established. Residential buildings were damaged. Emergency medics received three calls: from a 42-year-old and a 65-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl. All refused hospitalization - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Syniehubov, the situation with hostile attacks in the region over the past day is as follows:

- 02-35, Bohodukhiv district, Bohodukhiv town. As a result of the shelling, grass and forest litter were burning. There were no casualties.

- 00-14, Chuhuiv district, Zaliznychne village. As a result of the shelling, grass and bushes were burning on the area of 10000 square meters. power lines were damaged.

- 19-31, Kupiansk district, Kupiansk. As a result of the shelling 2 outbuildings on the square were burning. There were no casualties.

- 17-40, Kharkiv district, Tsupivka village, outside, open area. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning.

- 17-27, Kupyansk district, Senkove village. As a result of the shelling an outbuilding and grass burned. There were no casualties.

- 17-00, Kharkiv district, Cherkaska Lozova village, as a result of hostile shelling, grass was burning in the open area.

- 16-55, Kharkiv district, the village of Tsyrkuny. As a result of the shelling one private house and 2 outbuildings were burning. 2 people were injured: 68-year-old man and 63-year-old woman. 4 more private houses were damaged.

- 16-48, Izium district, Bohuslavka village, open area. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 0,5 hectares.

- 12-49, Kupyansk district, Moskovka village, outside. As a result of the shelling, grass and bushes were burning on the area of 2 hectares.

- 12-23, Kupyansk district, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning.

- 11-01, Kupyansk district, Stetskivka village, outside. The forest litter of 1 hectare was burning.

- Kupyansk district, Kasianivka village, forest litter was burning on the area of 1 hectare.

- 09-55, Izium district, Shyikivka village. A private house was damaged as a result of the shelling. There were no casualties.