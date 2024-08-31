ukenru
Russian troops destroy the city of Sudzha, but locals are helped by Ukrainian military – Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops destroy the city of Sudzha, but locals are helped by Ukrainian military – Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50962 views

Russian forces are bombarding Suzha with drones and bombs, destroying civilian objects. The Ukrainian military provides humanitarian aid to local residents who remain in the city.

Russians are wiping out the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region of Russia: they are shelling with Shaheds and throwing KABs. This was stated by the press service of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Despite the fact that Sudzha is in the rear, the Russians are wiping it off the map; the Russian Armed Forces are throwing guided aerial bombs (GABs) at the city, firing artillery and kamikaze drones.

On Friday, August 30, a Russian drone strike hit a local kindergarten, and enemy aircraft struck private homes in Suzha. Out of about 5,000 residents, about two hundred civilians remained in the city, and Ukrainian troops are helping them in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The overwhelming majority of those left behind are people of retirement age. As a group, they say in Russian that “the authorities did not warn us about anything: we were abandoned here, and that's it.

Image

Recently, representatives of the newly established Ukrainian military commandant's office have set up a water supply in Suzha to ensure that the local population has access to drinking water.

Previously, thanks to our military, this problem was solved with the help of water trucks and trucks with multi-cubic meter tanks.

Image

The Ukrainian military also provides medical assistance to civilians in Suja: at staging areas, in “case rooms” and wherever there are wounded and sick people.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World

