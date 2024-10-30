Russian troops conducted 337 strikes in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops conducted 337 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, including 25 air strikes, 194 UAV attacks, 7 MLRS attacks and 111 artillery strikes. Seven destructions of infrastructure were recorded, with no civilian casualties.
During the day, the occupiers struck 337 times at 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
Details
- Russian troops carried out 25 air strikes on Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Bilohirya and Novodarivka.
- 194 UAVs of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Olhivske.
- 7 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were made in Preobrazhenka and Novodanilivka.
- 111 artillery strikes hit Lobkove, Hulyaypol, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya and Olhivske.
It is noted that there were 7 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.
