Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles, a fire broke out, there are damages - CRMA

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 39237 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 83596 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101081 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115223 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 97721 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123982 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102332 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113204 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116826 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158207 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102535 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 88430 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 59657 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104864 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 93765 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115223 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123982 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158207 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148553 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180745 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 93765 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104864 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136239 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138065 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166069 views
Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles, a fire broke out, there are damages - CRMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107576 views

Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles on the night of February 12. A fire broke out in Obukhiv district, and 9 houses and a car were damaged in Boryspil district.

On the night of February 12, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv region once again. The enemy used drones and missiles, and the attack resulted in a fire, damaged houses and a car. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

“Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. There are no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical infrastructure,

- the statement said.

However, as a result of the Russian attack, a fire was recorded in the Obukhiv district in non-residential premises.

In addition, in the Boryspil district of the region, the debris of downed drones damaged 9 private houses and a car.

Operational services continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the attack. More information will follow shortly,

- CRMA added.

Recall

As a result of hostile shelling in four districts of Kyiv , destruction and fires were recorded . One person was killed in Obolonsky district, the largest fire engulfed 600 square meters of a warehouse building.

Olga Rozgon

WarKyivKyiv region
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising