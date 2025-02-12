Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles, a fire broke out, there are damages - CRMA

On the night of February 12, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv region once again. The enemy used drones and missiles, and the attack resulted in a fire, damaged houses and a car. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

“Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. There are no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical infrastructure, - the statement said.

However, as a result of the Russian attack, a fire was recorded in the Obukhiv district in non-residential premises.

In addition, in the Boryspil district of the region, the debris of downed drones damaged 9 private houses and a car.

Operational services continue to work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the attack. More information will follow shortly, - CRMA added.

Recall

As a result of hostile shelling in four districts of Kyiv , destruction and fires were recorded . One person was killed in Obolonsky district, the largest fire engulfed 600 square meters of a warehouse building.