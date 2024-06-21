Russian troops attacked Chernihiv region with mortars and FPV drones

During the day, Russian troops fired mortars and enemy drones at the border of the Chernihiv region. 2 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the State Border Service. The northern border, writes UNN.

the Russian occupation army continues to use its own tactics of terror and conducts attacks on numerous civilian targets of our state, - the message says.

Details

Semyonovskaya hromada: 1 explosion (arrival, probably from a 120 mm mortar) in the direction of the locality of Bleshnya.

Snovskaya hromada: 1 explosion (arrival, probably an FPV drone) in the direction of the settlement of Hrinovka.

Information about those killed as a result of shelling among the local population has not been recorded.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 531,980 personnel and 8,001 tanks.