Russian troops attacked a man with a drone in the suburbs of Kherson

In Kherson region, a 45-year-old local resident in Zelenivka was injured in a drone attack. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 40 settlements in the region, killing one person and wounding 13, the Kherson RMA reported on Monday, UNN reports.

“Russian troops attacked a local resident in Zelenivka with a UAV. As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, a 45-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to his leg and arm. The victim went to the hospital on his own. He is currently being provided with the necessary medical care,” the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram in the morning.

According to Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA, Russian occupants shelled Zelenivka, a suburb of Kherson, with artillery and drones.

“Residential neighborhoods were hit. Trade and critical infrastructure facilities and a car were damaged. One person was injured as a result of an attack by an enemy drone,” Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, 40 settlements in Kherson Oblast came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaged 2 high-rise buildings and 15 private houses. The occupiers also damaged an outbuilding and private cars.

“Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed, 13 others were injured,” Prokudin posted on Telegram the data for the past day in the region.

According to Mrochko, the dead and 12 wounded over the past day were in the Kherson community alone.