Russian strikes on Ukraine: Romania scrambled combat aircraft

The Ministry of Defense of Romania reported that on the night of July 21, military aircraft were scrambled due to Russian air strikes on Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the department.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, at approximately 03:00, radars detected air targets developing on various flight trajectories in the airspace of Ukraine, north of the Romanian border, in the Maramureș - Suceava area.

Ukraine confirmed that it had taken measures to disperse military aircraft from airfields in the west of the country after massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian airport infrastructure. At the same time, two Romanian F-16 aircraft took to the air to perform air defense tasks for Romania's airspace.

In addition, two Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the Italian Air Force, stationed in Romania, were ordered to take off.

After completing their missions, the F-16 fighters of the Romanian Air Force landed around 06:00 at the Borcea base, and the Italian Eurofighter Typhoons – around 07:00 at the Mihail Kogălniceanu base. - stated the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

On Monday, July 21, Poland scrambled military aircraft amid another large-scale shelling of Ukraine by Russia.