Russian strikes on Ukraine: Romania scrambled combat aircraft

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders: Justified! - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 4 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders: Justified! - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 7116 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
05:40 AM • 26735 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 74150 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 76062 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 152606 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 148666 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 102499 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 65008 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 166177 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.1m/s
62%
743mm
Popular news
In Kharkiv region, a man broke into a TCC and beat a police officerJuly 20, 11:29 PM • 35270 views
Attack on Kharkiv: 11 hits, residential complex and infrastructure damaged, fires broke outJuly 20, 11:44 PM • 34528 views
Kyiv under massive attack: 50 enemy UAVs trying to surround the capital, explosions heardJuly 21, 12:30 AM • 43814 views
Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualtiesJuly 21, 01:18 AM • 47054 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven06:20 AM • 28611 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 313110 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 234001 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 298707 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 315795 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 493005 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 69802 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 166179 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 186413 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 186279 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 188949 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Financial Times
Fox News
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Russian strikes on Ukraine: Romania scrambled combat aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The Ministry of National Defence of Romania reported scrambling military aircraft on the night of July 21. This occurred due to air strikes by Russian forces on Ukraine.

Russian strikes on Ukraine: Romania scrambled combat aircraft

The Ministry of Defense of Romania reported that on the night of July 21, military aircraft were scrambled due to Russian air strikes on Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the department.

Details

According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, at approximately 03:00, radars detected air targets developing on various flight trajectories in the airspace of Ukraine, north of the Romanian border, in the Maramureș - Suceava area.

Ukraine confirmed that it had taken measures to disperse military aircraft from airfields in the west of the country after massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian airport infrastructure. At the same time, two Romanian F-16 aircraft took to the air to perform air defense tasks for Romania's airspace.

In addition, two Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the Italian Air Force, stationed in Romania, were ordered to take off.

After completing their missions, the F-16 fighters of the Romanian Air Force landed around 06:00 at the Borcea base, and the Italian Eurofighter Typhoons – around 07:00 at the Mihail Kogălniceanu base.

- stated the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Recall

On Monday, July 21, Poland scrambled military aircraft amid another large-scale shelling of Ukraine by Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Romania
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9