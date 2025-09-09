$41.250.03
September 9, 07:55 AM
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
September 9, 07:10 AM
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
September 9, 07:01 AM
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 31339 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 28008 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 27246 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 39322 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 56697 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 29114 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50658 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Russian strike on Yarova in Donetsk region: death toll reaches 24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

In the village of Yarova, Donetsk region, the number of victims of the Russian strike on September 9 has increased. 24 people died, and another 19 were wounded.

Russian strike on Yarova in Donetsk region: death toll reaches 24

In the village of Yarova, Donetsk region, the number of victims of the Russian strike on September 9 has increased – 24 people have already died, and another 19 were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Emergency services are currently working at the site of the enemy strike. Two injured people were taken to medical facilities - the fire that broke out as a result of the strike was also extinguished.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko also reported on the start of the identification process using a mobile ANDE DNA laboratory. A police headquarters is working for relatives' inquiries.

Law enforcement officers and rescuers help transport the wounded from mobile stabilization points to hospitals

- he wrote.

Recall

The occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova, Donetsk region, where civilians were at that moment - they were receiving pension payments. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported more than 20 dead.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine