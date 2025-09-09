Russian strike on Yarova in Donetsk region: death toll reaches 24

In the village of Yarova, Donetsk region, the number of victims of the Russian strike on September 9 has increased – 24 people have already died, and another 19 were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Emergency services are currently working at the site of the enemy strike. Two injured people were taken to medical facilities - the fire that broke out as a result of the strike was also extinguished.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko also reported on the start of the identification process using a mobile ANDE DNA laboratory. A police headquarters is working for relatives' inquiries.

Law enforcement officers and rescuers help transport the wounded from mobile stabilization points to hospitals - he wrote.

Recall

The occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on the village of Yarova, Donetsk region, where civilians were at that moment - they were receiving pension payments. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported more than 20 dead.