Russian strike on Kyiv region: multi-story buildings and a service station damaged, two injured
Kyiv • UNN
On April 24, the Russians launched a combined attack on the Kyiv region. There is damage in Bucha and Vyshgorod districts, two people suffered from stress.
Today, April 24, Russian troops carried out a combined strike on the Kyiv region, two people were injured, multi-story buildings were damaged, the head of the Kyiv RMA Mykola Kalashnyk and the GUNP in the region reported on Thursday in Telegram, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
As a result of the enemy's combined attack in the Bucha district, two women were injured. Both had an acute reaction to stress. All necessary assistance was provided on the spot.
According to him, 3 five-story residential buildings were damaged in the Bucha district. A fire was extinguished on the roof of one of them.
Also, according to him, 4 shops, 8 cars and a public transport stop were damaged. According to the police, 13 cars, a car service station, an outbuilding and a garage were also damaged.
In the Vyshgorod district, according to Kalashnyk, a warehouse and 3 cars were damaged. Fires in the forest and an open area were extinguished.
A fire in a field in the Brovary district was also extinguished.
