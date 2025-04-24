Russian strike on Kyiv region: multi-story buildings and a service station damaged, two injured

Today, April 24, Russian troops carried out a combined strike on the Kyiv region, two people were injured, multi-story buildings were damaged, the head of the Kyiv RMA Mykola Kalashnyk and the GUNP in the region reported on Thursday in Telegram, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy's combined attack in the Bucha district, two women were injured. Both had an acute reaction to stress. All necessary assistance was provided on the spot. - Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, 3 five-story residential buildings were damaged in the Bucha district. A fire was extinguished on the roof of one of them.

Also, according to him, 4 shops, 8 cars and a public transport stop were damaged. According to the police, 13 cars, a car service station, an outbuilding and a garage were also damaged.



In the Vyshgorod district, according to Kalashnyk, a warehouse and 3 cars were damaged. Fires in the forest and an open area were extinguished.

A fire in a field in the Brovary district was also extinguished.

