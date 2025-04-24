$41.670.15
Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes
05:06 AM • 16276 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 23, 05:58 PM • 50757 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 96102 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 119136 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 71884 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 117547 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 50500 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 40915 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33292 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35972 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Publications
Exclusives
Russian strike on Kyiv region: multi-story buildings and a service station damaged, two injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2818 views

On April 24, the Russians launched a combined attack on the Kyiv region. There is damage in Bucha and Vyshgorod districts, two people suffered from stress.

Russian strike on Kyiv region: multi-story buildings and a service station damaged, two injured

Today, April 24, Russian troops carried out a combined strike on the Kyiv region, two people were injured, multi-story buildings were damaged, the head of the Kyiv RMA Mykola Kalashnyk and the GUNP in the region reported on Thursday in Telegram, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy's combined attack in the Bucha district, two women were injured. Both had an acute reaction to stress. All necessary assistance was provided on the spot.

- Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, 3 five-story residential buildings were damaged in the Bucha district. A fire was extinguished on the roof of one of them.

Also, according to him, 4 shops, 8 cars and a public transport stop were damaged. According to the police, 13 cars, a car service station, an outbuilding and a garage were also damaged.

In the Vyshgorod district, according to Kalashnyk, a warehouse and 3 cars were damaged. Fires in the forest and an open area were extinguished.

A fire in a field in the Brovary district was also extinguished.

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kyiv Oblast
