Russian strike damages another food ship in Odesa region, foreign crew unharmed - Ministry of Development

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 49045 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101485 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163949 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136189 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142159 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138577 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180711 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112021 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171569 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104724 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141036 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140895 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 92534 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108372 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110489 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163950 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180711 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171569 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198974 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187961 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140885 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141028 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146004 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137470 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154399 views
Russian strike damages another food ship in Odesa region, foreign crew unharmed - Ministry of Development

Russian strike damages another food ship in Odesa region, foreign crew unharmed - Ministry of Development

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13697 views

Russian missile attack damages another ship carrying food in Pivdennyi port. The 15-member crew was not injured, but the attack threatens food security.

Russian missile attack damages another ship carrying food in Pivdennyi port in Odesa region, the crew of 15 foreigners was not injured, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

A blow to food security: Russian missile attack damages another ship carrying food in Pivdennyi port 

- the Ministry of Development reported.

Details

"Russian terrorists continue to strike at Ukrainian infrastructure, in particular at ports involved in ensuring food security in Europe and other parts of the world. For example, on the night of October 6, Russia damaged the civilian ship PARESA flying the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, which was loaded with corn for export. It happened near one of the berths in the Pivdennyi seaport. Fortunately, none of the 15 crew members, citizens of Egypt and Syria, were injured. In total, the ship was loaded with about 6,000 tons of Ukrainian corn. This is a completely civilian cargo," the Ministry of Development said.

"In total, this is the 20th civilian vessel to be damaged by Russian attacks. A few weeks ago, a terrorist country attacked a ship carrying wheat to Egypt. This is nothing more than Russia's attempts to influence the successful operation of the Ukrainian Maritime Food Corridor and jeopardize global food security," said Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine

"The terrorist country has traditionally claimed the destruction of alleged military cargo, which is not true," the ministry said.

At the same time, despite systematic Russian shelling and strikes, the Ukrainian Sea Food Corridor continues to operate around the clock. "For more than a year, we have managed to export more than 70 million tons of cargo, which is more than 2,500 ships that left Ukrainian ports for countries in Africa, Asia and Europe," the Ministry of Development noted.

"Ukraine remains a guarantor of food and, consequently, social security for many countries around the world. Thanks to the humanitarian initiatives of our state, millions of people receive the necessary food," the Ministry of Development emphasized.

Russia's night strike in Odesa region: a ship and a gas pipeline are damaged, criminal proceedings are opened06.10.24, 15:41 • 19621 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
syriaSyria
europeEurope
egyptEgypt
ukraineUkraine

