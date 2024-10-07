Russian strike damages another food ship in Odesa region, foreign crew unharmed - Ministry of Development

Russian missile attack damages another ship carrying food in Pivdennyi port in Odesa region, the crew of 15 foreigners was not injured, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

A blow to food security: Russian missile attack damages another ship carrying food in Pivdennyi port - the Ministry of Development reported.

Details

"Russian terrorists continue to strike at Ukrainian infrastructure, in particular at ports involved in ensuring food security in Europe and other parts of the world. For example, on the night of October 6, Russia damaged the civilian ship PARESA flying the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, which was loaded with corn for export. It happened near one of the berths in the Pivdennyi seaport. Fortunately, none of the 15 crew members, citizens of Egypt and Syria, were injured. In total, the ship was loaded with about 6,000 tons of Ukrainian corn. This is a completely civilian cargo," the Ministry of Development said.

"In total, this is the 20th civilian vessel to be damaged by Russian attacks. A few weeks ago, a terrorist country attacked a ship carrying wheat to Egypt. This is nothing more than Russia's attempts to influence the successful operation of the Ukrainian Maritime Food Corridor and jeopardize global food security," said Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine

"The terrorist country has traditionally claimed the destruction of alleged military cargo, which is not true," the ministry said.

At the same time, despite systematic Russian shelling and strikes, the Ukrainian Sea Food Corridor continues to operate around the clock. "For more than a year, we have managed to export more than 70 million tons of cargo, which is more than 2,500 ships that left Ukrainian ports for countries in Africa, Asia and Europe," the Ministry of Development noted.

"Ukraine remains a guarantor of food and, consequently, social security for many countries around the world. Thanks to the humanitarian initiatives of our state, millions of people receive the necessary food," the Ministry of Development emphasized.

Russia's night strike in Odesa region: a ship and a gas pipeline are damaged, criminal proceedings are opened