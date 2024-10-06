Russia's night strike in Odesa region: a ship and a gas pipeline are damaged, criminal proceedings are opened

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 50896 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101632 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164198 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136314 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142244 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138618 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180862 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112024 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171698 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141208 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 141089 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141089 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93391 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108513 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 110627 views

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110627 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164202 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164202 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180865 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180865 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171700 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199098 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 188081 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188081 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 141089 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141089 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141208 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146072 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137535 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137535 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154458 views
Russia's night strike in Odesa region: a ship and a gas pipeline are damaged, criminal proceedings are opened

Russia's night strike in Odesa region: a ship and a gas pipeline are damaged, criminal proceedings are opened

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19622 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, a civilian ship, warehouses, cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged. A 59-year-old security guard was injured and hospitalized. An investigation into the violation of the laws of war has been launched.

A civilian vessel, warehouses and a gas pipeline were damaged in a nighttime Russian strike in Odesa region . In addition, one person was injured. This was stated by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on the night of October 6, 2024, Russia launched an air attack on Odesa and the region. The strikes were carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles and an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

The drone attack damaged warehouse buildings, cars, and a gas pipeline. A 59-year-old security guard at one of the warehouses was injured. He was hospitalized.

A civilian cargo ship was damaged as a result of an enemy missile attack on port infrastructure. (...) Under the procedural control of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the Prosecutor General's Office summarized. 

Recall

Rescuers said that a fire broke out overnight in Odesa as a result of a Russian strike on  over an area of 100 m². Warehouses on an area of 100 m² and trucks were damaged

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
odesaOdesa

