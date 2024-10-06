Russia's night strike in Odesa region: a ship and a gas pipeline are damaged, criminal proceedings are opened

A civilian vessel, warehouses and a gas pipeline were damaged in a nighttime Russian strike in Odesa region . In addition, one person was injured. This was stated by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on the night of October 6, 2024, Russia launched an air attack on Odesa and the region. The strikes were carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles and an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

The drone attack damaged warehouse buildings, cars, and a gas pipeline. A 59-year-old security guard at one of the warehouses was injured. He was hospitalized.

A civilian cargo ship was damaged as a result of an enemy missile attack on port infrastructure. (...) Under the procedural control of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

Recall

Rescuers said that a fire broke out overnight in Odesa as a result of a Russian strike on over an area of 100 m². Warehouses on an area of 100 m² and trucks were damaged