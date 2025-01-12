Russian ship's fuel tanks leak near Syria - GUR

The Russian landing ship “Alexander Orefkovsky” faced serious technical problems on the outer roads of the port of Tartus - the second and third fuel tanks began to leak. This is reported by the GUR, according to UNN.



Details

In addition, the bulk carrier Sparta and two large amphibious assault ships Ivan Gren are also on Tartus' outer roadstead.

At the same time, Russia continues to transfer weapons and military equipment from Syria to Libya, using airplanes for transportation.

Russian soldiers were ordered to burn all military vehicles that were inoperable and in need of repair, - the statement said.

In addition, the Russian military had difficulties obtaining permission to enter the port of Tartus, which complicates the evacuation of military property by sea. On January 9, Russian Rear Admiral Valery Varfolomeev unsuccessfully tried to reach an agreement, but was not allowed to participate in the talks.

Recall

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk saidthat Russian ships cannot enter the Syrian port of Tartus in the Mediterranean because they have not received permission from local authorities.

