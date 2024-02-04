Russian ship Askold still not repaired after Ukrainian attack in November

The Russians have not yet repaired the Askold small missile ship, which was damaged during the Ukrainian armed forces strike in Kerch. This was reported by Krym.Realii with reference to OSINT analyst MT Anderson, UNN reported.

The small missile ship Askold, attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on November 4 in Kerch at the Zatoka plant, has not been repaired since then. Thus, when comparing satellite images from December 2, 2023 and January 30, 2024, no changes in the condition of the Russian warship are visible. - Krym.Realii reports.

Details

It is noted that earlier, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, stated that the damage to the Askold missile carrier would not allow it to carry out combat duty.

Recall

November 4 Ukraine's Armed Forces today conducted successful strikes on a shipyard in occupied Kerch.