Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Russian ship Askold still not repaired after Ukrainian attack in November

Russian ship Askold still not repaired after Ukrainian attack in November

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36391 views

Russia has not yet repaired the Askold small missile ship, which was damaged during the Ukrainian attack in Kerch in November.

The Russians have not yet repaired the Askold small missile ship, which was damaged during the Ukrainian armed forces strike in Kerch. This was reported by Krym.Realii with reference to OSINT analyst MT Anderson, UNN reported.

The small missile ship Askold, attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on November 4 in Kerch at the Zatoka plant, has not been repaired since then. Thus, when comparing satellite images from December 2, 2023 and January 30, 2024, no changes in the condition of the Russian warship are visible. 

- Krym.Realii reports.

Details

It is noted that earlier, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, stated that the damage to the Askold missile carrier would not allow it to carry out combat duty.

06.11.23, 07:56 • 71186 views

Recall

November 4 Ukraine's Armed Forces today conducted successful strikes on a shipyard in occupied Kerch. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kerchKerch
krymCrimea

