Russian shelling in Donetsk region leaves 3 dead and 1 wounded - RMA

The Russian armed forces struck the village of Cherkaske in Donetsk region with a cluster munition. The Russian strike killed three women and wounded a man.

Writes UNN with reference to the Donetsk RMA.

At least 3 people were killed and 1 wounded in the shelling of Cherkaske. This morning, Russians struck the village with cluster munitions, killing women aged 43, 45 and 53. The wounded man was taken to the nearest hospital. - Vadym Filashkin informed.

According to the Donetsk RMA TV channel, 9 houses and a car were damaged in the village. All responsible services are working at the site, and the survey is underway.

