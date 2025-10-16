In Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Zuyev, a war correspondent for the propaganda publication "Ria Novosti", was liquidated. This was reported by the propaganda agency, according to UNN.

War correspondent of "RIA Novosti" Ivan Zuyev died in Zaporizhzhia region while performing a journalistic assignment, seriously wounded war correspondent Yuriy Voitkevich - the message says.

It is reported that Zuyev allegedly died as a result of a Ukrainian drone strike.

The so-called "governor of Zaporizhzhia region" Yevgeny Balitsky confirmed Zuyev's death.

While performing a task, propagandist Anna Prokofieva died after stepping on a mine in the Belgorod region. Operator Dmytro Volkov received serious injuries and was hospitalized.