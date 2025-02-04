Russian missile attack on Izyum: dozens hospitalized, including a 15-year-old girl
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian ballistic missile strike on the center of Izium injured 24 people, three are in surgery, and a 15-year-old girl is among the wounded, Kharkiv RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
As of this moment, 24 people have been hospitalized in Izium. Among them is a 15-year-old girl who received a shrapnel wound, her condition is moderate
According to him, three more people are in the operating room, and doctors are providing all the necessary assistance.
Recall
Russian troops strike on Izyum in Kharkiv region, preliminary, with a ballistic missile, killing 4 people, initially 20 were reported wounded.