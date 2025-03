russian interior ministry puts former Ukrainian ministers Avakov and Stets on the wanted list

The search database of the russian ministry of internal affairs has published information about the wanted list of former minister of internal affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov and former Minister of Information Policy of Ukraine Yuriy Stets. This was reported by rosZmі, UNN reports.

Details

The search database of the russian ministry of internal affairs has published information that the agency has put former Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov on the wanted list under a criminal article. According to the information, in 2022, Avakov was among the defendants in criminal cases "about crimes in Donbas".

According to the database of the russian ministry of internal affairs, the former inister of Information Policy of Ukraine, Yuriy Stets, is also wanted.

