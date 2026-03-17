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Russian FPV drone hit a residential building in Kostiantynivka, one person injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1800 views

The occupiers attacked a residential area of Kostiantynivka with a drone, damaging the facade of a building. A local resident was injured and made his own way to the hospital.

Russian FPV drone hit a residential building in Kostiantynivka, one person injured

On Tuesday, March 17, Russians attacked the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with an FPV drone. A direct hit on a residential building was recorded, causing damage to the building's facade. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, Serhiy Horbunov, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the enemy attack, a local resident was wounded. The man was able to get to a hospital in Druzhkivka on his own, where he received the necessary medical care.

As Horbunov noted, the security situation in the community remains extremely tense.

The enemy's use of unmanned aerial vehicles makes being in open spaces and private homes near the front line mortally dangerous.

 - the post says.

He urged community residents not to neglect their own safety and to consider evacuating to safer regions of Ukraine.

Recall

Russian occupiers attacked a bus with enterprise employees in Mykolaiv region with a drone, there are casualties.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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