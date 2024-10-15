Russian Federation informant, who corrected enemy strikes on the city, detained in Mykolaiv
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU detained a 43-year-old local resident who was passing information about the location of Ukrainian troops to the enemy. The suspect faces up to 12 years in prison for unauthorized dissemination of information about the Armed Forces under martial law.
Law enforcement officers detained another informant for Russian military intelligence in Mykolaiv. He was correcting Russian missile and drone attacks on the city, as well as praising Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and expecting the region to be captured. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.
Details
The defendant was a 43-year-old local resident. In May 2014, he left the military unit where he was serving without permission, but the court sentenced him to a fine.
After the outbreak of full-scale war, the man became "active" in the chats of Russian Telegram channels, positioning himself as a supporter of racism and armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Thus, he came to the "attention" of the occupiers, who established communication with him through the messenger.
To fulfill the enemy's task, the offender walked around the city and covertly recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders.
The SBU detained the informant at his place of residence.
Law enforcement officers served him a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).
The man is currently in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.
