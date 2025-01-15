Russian Federation announces exchange of prisoners with Ukraine in the format of 25 for 25

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the exchange of prisoners of war in the format of 25 for 25, reports UNN.

Details

“As a result of the negotiation process... 25 Russian servicemen were returned. In return, 25 prisoners of war were handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the statement said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation efforts.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet confirmed the exchange.

