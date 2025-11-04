Russian drones attacked Kharkiv suburbs, leaving 6 injured: consequences shown

Russian drones struck the suburbs of Kharkiv in the morning, injuring six people, including two local firefighters, and causing significant damage, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, according to UNN.

Details

The attack occurred on November 4, around 4:00 AM.

In the village of Ruska Lozova, private residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged, as stated. "Two men sustained injuries," the prosecutor's office reported.

In the settlement of Dokuchaievske, Rohanska community, according to the prosecutor's office, an infrastructure facility and residential buildings were damaged. "Two women suffered an acute stress reaction. The building of the local fire department and service vehicles also came under attack - two employees were injured," the report states.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

