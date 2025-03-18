Russian drones attacked Cherkasy: there is damage to a warehouse with food and an enterprise
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russian drones attacked Cherkasy, damaging a warehouse with food and the administrative building of the enterprise. 56 rescuers were involved in eliminating the consequences.
At night, Russian troops attacked Cherkasy with drones, damaging a warehouse with food and an administrative building of the enterprise, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration, Ihor Taburets, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN writes.
Details
"Our night sky was once again torn apart by Russian drones. The air attack was repelled by air defense forces. They destroyed 22 UAVs within our region. There were no casualties. And this is the most important thing," Taburets noted.
However, we have consequences for infrastructure from enemy attacks. In particular, a warehouse with food was on fire in the regional center. Also, damage was caused to the administrative building of another enterprise
Rescuers extinguished both fires.
16 units of equipment and 56 rescuers were involved in the work to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.
