Russian drone attacks tractor in Kherson: one victim

The Russian army attacked a tractor with a drone in Kherson, killing a man. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

"In Kherson, Russian invaders attacked a tractor with a UAV. A 44-year-old man was killed as a result of explosives dropped from the drone," said Prokudin.

The RMA Chairman expressed his condolences to the family and friends.

