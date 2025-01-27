Russian drone attacks tractor in Kherson: one victim
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson, the Russian military attacked a tractor with a drone, dropping explosives. The attack killed a 44-year-old man.
The Russian army attacked a tractor with a drone in Kherson, killing a man. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
"In Kherson, Russian invaders attacked a tractor with a UAV. A 44-year-old man was killed as a result of explosives dropped from the drone," said Prokudin.
The RMA Chairman expressed his condolences to the family and friends.
