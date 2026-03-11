Russian drone attacked a minibus in Kherson, ten injured

In Kherson, Russian troops struck a minibus with a drone, 10 people were injured, including a minor, said Kherson OVA head Oleksandr Prokudin on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At noon, Russian terrorists once again deliberately attacked a route taxi in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson," Prokudin said.

According to him, "in broad daylight, Russian terrorists directed a drone at a bus carrying people." "They saw who they were targeting and deliberately struck," the head of the OVA emphasized.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, the Russian army hit a route bus in Kherson with an explosive from a UAV on March 11 at approximately 12:40 p.m.

As a result of the hit, the vehicle was destroyed. At this moment, ten people are known to have been injured, including a 17-year-old teenager. - Prokudin reported.

According to the head of the OVA, women aged 49, 64, 58, 37, 45, and 57, as well as men aged 41, 48, and 60, were taken to the hospital. "At least one victim is in serious condition. The teenager received first aid on the spot," Prokudin said.

Addition

According to the head of the OVA, in the Kherson region, 1 person died and 12 more were injured, including 1 child, due to Russian aggression yesterday.