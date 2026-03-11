$43.860.0351.040.33
01:06 PM • 670 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 3116 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM • 17044 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 28599 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 28595 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 42585 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 113770 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 86484 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 45200 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 46385 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Russian drone attacked a minibus in Kherson, ten injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

The occupiers struck a bus with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district. Ten people were injured, including a 17-year-old teenager and nine adults.

Russian drone attacked a minibus in Kherson, ten injured

In Kherson, Russian troops struck a minibus with a drone, 10 people were injured, including a minor, said Kherson OVA head Oleksandr Prokudin on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At noon, Russian terrorists once again deliberately attacked a route taxi in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson," Prokudin said.

According to him, "in broad daylight, Russian terrorists directed a drone at a bus carrying people." "They saw who they were targeting and deliberately struck," the head of the OVA emphasized.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, the Russian army hit a route bus in Kherson with an explosive from a UAV on March 11 at approximately 12:40 p.m.

As a result of the hit, the vehicle was destroyed. At this moment, ten people are known to have been injured, including a 17-year-old teenager.

- Prokudin reported.

According to the head of the OVA, women aged 49, 64, 58, 37, 45, and 57, as well as men aged 41, 48, and 60, were taken to the hospital. "At least one victim is in serious condition. The teenager received first aid on the spot," Prokudin said.

Addition

According to the head of the OVA, in the Kherson region, 1 person died and 12 more were injured, including 1 child, due to Russian aggression yesterday.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine