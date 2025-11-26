Russian city of Cheboksary attacked by drones: military plant likely hit

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
November 25, 04:32 PM • 13646 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 25919 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 22423 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 21648 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 19135 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 14394 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 14269 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 30815 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13960 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11972 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
3.5m/s
87%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"We are very close to a peace deal..." - TrumpVideoNovember 25, 05:40 PM • 6004 views
Orban plans new trip to Moscow for talks with Putin – journalistNovember 25, 05:47 PM • 6026 views
Trump pardons two turkeys, one of which disappeared during the ceremonyPhotoNovember 25, 06:05 PM • 5290 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damagedPhotoVideo10:51 PM • 7692 views
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"01:00 AM • 8344 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 30816 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 40451 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 91362 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 120767 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 109068 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
White House
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 16251 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 51518 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 70117 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 70983 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 78016 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Russian city of Cheboksary attacked by drones: military plant likely hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

On the night of November 26, the city of Cheboksary was subjected to a massive drone attack, resulting in several explosions and a fire. One of the UAVs hit the roof of a twelve-story building, damaging window panes, and a plant producing components for the war was also hit.

Russian city of Cheboksary attacked by drones: military plant likely hit

On the night of Wednesday, November 26, the city of Cheboksary (Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation) was subjected to a massive drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media and local publics.

Details

It is noted that several explosions occurred in the sky over Cheboksary, and a fire broke out in one of the districts.

Air defense forces are repelling the attack, as a result of which more than ten explosions were recorded in the sky. One of the UAVs hit the roof of a twelve-story building, which led to the destruction of window panes on several upper floors. At the time of the attack, a temporary restriction regime was introduced at the city's airport - flights are not accepted or dispatched.

- stated in one of the messages.

Meanwhile, according to local residents, the VNIIR-Progress plant was hit by drones.

For reference

JSC "VNIIR-Progress" is a leading Russian developer, manufacturer and supplier of software and hardware systems (systems) for relay protection and automation, automated process control systems, electronic component base (electronic modules), electrical products, radio-electronic products, as well as automation control systems and software and hardware systems.

The enterprise manufactures electromechanical drives, hydraulic systems and control units for heavy military equipment - from self-propelled howitzers to Iskander missile systems. Without these components, missiles will not be able to reach their target. The plant provides guidance, stabilization and flight control systems that are integrated into the strike platform at the assembly stage.

Recall

On July 5, the unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked JSC "VNIIR-Progress" in Cheboksary, which produces adaptive antenna arrays "Kometa". These arrays are used in Shahed, Iskander-K and UMPK, which Russia uses to shell Ukraine.

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured09.06.25, 09:30 • 47893 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine