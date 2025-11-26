Russian city of Cheboksary attacked by drones: military plant likely hit

On the night of Wednesday, November 26, the city of Cheboksary (Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation) was subjected to a massive drone attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media and local publics.

Details

It is noted that several explosions occurred in the sky over Cheboksary, and a fire broke out in one of the districts.

Air defense forces are repelling the attack, as a result of which more than ten explosions were recorded in the sky. One of the UAVs hit the roof of a twelve-story building, which led to the destruction of window panes on several upper floors. At the time of the attack, a temporary restriction regime was introduced at the city's airport - flights are not accepted or dispatched. - stated in one of the messages.

Meanwhile, according to local residents, the VNIIR-Progress plant was hit by drones.

For reference

JSC "VNIIR-Progress" is a leading Russian developer, manufacturer and supplier of software and hardware systems (systems) for relay protection and automation, automated process control systems, electronic component base (electronic modules), electrical products, radio-electronic products, as well as automation control systems and software and hardware systems.

The enterprise manufactures electromechanical drives, hydraulic systems and control units for heavy military equipment - from self-propelled howitzers to Iskander missile systems. Without these components, missiles will not be able to reach their target. The plant provides guidance, stabilization and flight control systems that are integrated into the strike platform at the assembly stage.

Recall

On July 5, the unmanned systems forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked JSC "VNIIR-Progress" in Cheboksary, which produces adaptive antenna arrays "Kometa". These arrays are used in Shahed, Iskander-K and UMPK, which Russia uses to shell Ukraine.

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured