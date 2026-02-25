Russian attack on Mykolaiv region on February 25 - infrastructure facilities damaged

$43.300.02
February 24, 06:45 PM • 11611 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 19757 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 16932 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 16906 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 15033 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 14770 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 15295 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13599 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 28023 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 14257 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Slovak opposition prepares criminal complaint against Fico over cessation of electricity supplies to UkraineFebruary 24, 09:28 PM • 5360 views
Nordic and Baltic leaders condemn Russian aggression and call for a ceasefire - statementPhotoFebruary 24, 09:50 PM • 6948 views
Boris Johnson: Europe and the West are not helping Ukraine enough for a complete victoryFebruary 24, 10:24 PM • 7492 views
Witkoff: no peace agreement can be reached until Ukrainians feel that the war could repeat itselfFebruary 24, 11:31 PM • 8760 views
Russians are buying real estate near military facilities in Europe - The TelegraphFebruary 25, 12:45 AM • 6372 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 28041 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 38764 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 56694 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 74152 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 76822 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Boris Johnson
Yurii Ihnat
Ukraine
United States
North Korea
Iran
Belarus
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Social network
Gold

Russian attack on Mykolaiv region on February 25 - infrastructure facilities damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

On the night of February 25, the occupiers attacked Mykolaiv region with Shahed-type UAVs. There were no casualties, but infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Russian attack on Mykolaiv region on February 25 - infrastructure facilities damaged

On the night of February 25 and on Wednesday morning, Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with Shahed 131/136 type UAVs. Critical and transport infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv and Voznesensk district came under enemy fire; there were no casualties. This was reported by Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration head Vitaliy Kim on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In Mykolaiv district, the occupiers twice attacked the Ochakiv community with FPV drones. There were no casualties or fatalities.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 11 Shahed 131/136 type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones.

Additionally

On the night of February 25, Russians attacked Ukraine with 115 drones of Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 95 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. At the same time, 18 attack UAVs hit 11 locations.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 164 combat engagements took place at the front over the past day. The enemy launched 83 air strikes and dropped 220 guided aerial bombs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine