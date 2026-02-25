Russian attack on Mykolaiv region on February 25 - infrastructure facilities damaged

On the night of February 25 and on Wednesday morning, Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with Shahed 131/136 type UAVs. Critical and transport infrastructure facilities in Mykolaiv and Voznesensk district came under enemy fire; there were no casualties. This was reported by Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration head Vitaliy Kim on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

In Mykolaiv district, the occupiers twice attacked the Ochakiv community with FPV drones. There were no casualties or fatalities.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down or suppressed 11 Shahed 131/136 type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones.

Additionally

On the night of February 25, Russians attacked Ukraine with 115 drones of Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 95 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. At the same time, 18 attack UAVs hit 11 locations.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 164 combat engagements took place at the front over the past day. The enemy launched 83 air strikes and dropped 220 guided aerial bombs.