Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 claimed 32 lives

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack on July 31 rose to 32 - a seriously wounded man died in the hospital, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

A man who suffered a severe neck injury during the Russian attack on July 31 died in the hospital. In total, the Russians killed 32 people with their drones and missiles in the last shelling alone.