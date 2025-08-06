Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 claimed 32 lives
Kyiv • UNN
A man wounded during the Russian attack on July 31 died in the hospital. The total number of victims of the latest shelling reached 32.
In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack on July 31 rose to 32 - a seriously wounded man died in the hospital, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
A man who suffered a severe neck injury during the Russian attack on July 31 died in the hospital. In total, the Russians killed 32 people with their drones and missiles in the last shelling alone.
"Unfortunately, we continue to record the consequences of the attack long after the event itself. And this situation occurs after every difficult night. Sincere condolences to the relatives and friends," emphasized the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.
