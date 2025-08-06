$41.680.11
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77805 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 68915 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 137501 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 84906 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 156387 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 66818 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49656 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42742 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 134993 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Publications
Exclusives
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 claimed 32 lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1596 views

A man wounded during the Russian attack on July 31 died in the hospital. The total number of victims of the latest shelling reached 32.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 claimed 32 lives

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack on July 31 rose to 32 - a seriously wounded man died in the hospital, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

A man who suffered a severe neck injury during the Russian attack on July 31 died in the hospital. In total, the Russians killed 32 people with their drones and missiles in the last shelling alone.

- wrote Tkachenko.

"Unfortunately, we continue to record the consequences of the attack long after the event itself. And this situation occurs after every difficult night.  Sincere condolences to the relatives and friends," emphasized the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 killed 31 people, 179 wounded - Deputy Prime Minister02.08.25, 14:00 • 4229 views

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
Kyiv