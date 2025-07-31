$41.770.02
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
Rada increased defense spending
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 claimed 13 lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The death toll in Kyiv has risen to 13 people. In total, 132 people were injured, including 14 children.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 claimed 13 lives

The number of victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital has increased to 13. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

The death toll in Kyiv has risen to 13 people 

- Tkachenko reported.

Let's add

According to the State Emergency Service, 132 people, including 14 children, were injured as a result of the attack.

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Kyiv