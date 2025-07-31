Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31 claimed 13 lives
Kyiv • UNN
The death toll in Kyiv has risen to 13 people. In total, 132 people were injured, including 14 children.
The number of victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital has increased to 13. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.
The death toll in Kyiv has risen to 13 people
According to the State Emergency Service, 132 people, including 14 children, were injured as a result of the attack.
