Russian army strikes Nikopol with a drone: there are victims

Three people were injured as a result of a kamikaze attack by an enemy drone on Nikopol, Dnipro region. Overnight, the air defense forces shot down 7 "shaheds" in the region, RMA head Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Three people were injured as a result of a hit by an enemy kamikaze drone on Nikopol. A 75-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were hospitalized in moderate condition. Another man, 34, will be treated on an outpatient basis - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a private house, an outbuilding, and a gas pipeline were damaged as a result of the enemy drone strike.

Lysak also said that 7 "shaheds" were shot down over Dnipropetrovs'k region at night .