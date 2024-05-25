Russian army shells the border of Chernihiv region with artillery and mortars: 38 explosions

Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons over the past day, 38 explosions were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. 38 explosions were recorded," the unit said and listed them:

Novhorod-Siverska community: 17 explosions (probably from cannon artillery) in the direction of the settlements of Mykhalchyna Sloboda and Hai.

Semenivka community: 13 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and cannon artillery) in the direction of Bleshnya and Karpovychi.

Snovska community: 8 explosions (probably from 82-mm mortars) in the direction of Khrinivka.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

