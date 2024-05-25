ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Russian army shells the border of Chernihiv region with artillery and mortars: 38 explosions

Russian army shells the border of Chernihiv region with artillery and mortars: 38 explosions

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons, 38 explosions were recorded.

Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons over the past day, 38 explosions were recorded, the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.    

Details

"During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. 38 explosions were recorded," the unit said and listed them:

  • Novhorod-Siverska community: 17 explosions (probably from cannon artillery) in the direction of the settlements of Mykhalchyna Sloboda and Hai. 
  • Semenivka community: 13 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and cannon artillery) in the direction of Bleshnya and Karpovychi. 
  • Snovska community: 8 explosions (probably from 82-mm mortars) in the direction of Khrinivka.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

