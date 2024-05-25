Russian army attacked Sumy region with artillery and drones during the night: 7 explosions recorded

Russian troops shelled Sumy region with artillery and drones at night and in the morning, causing explosions in three communities, the Sumy RMA reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired three times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 7 explosions were recorded," the RMA said in a statement on Telegram.

As indicated, Yunakivska, Bilopilska and Krasnopilska communities were shelled:

Yunakivska community: a UAV dropped a VOG munition (1 explosion).

Bilopilska community: an FPV drone struck the community's territory (1 explosion).

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions).

Sumy region: russian troops shell the border areas of the region, 204 explosions recorded