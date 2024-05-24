Sumy region: russian troops shell the border areas of the region, 204 explosions recorded

In Sumy region, the occupiers fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of the region during the day. As a result, 204 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

During the day, russians fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 204 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Miropil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Esman, Shalygyn, Seredyno-Bud, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled - Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Situation in the communities

Miropilska: the enemy used mortars (25 explosions) and artillery (42 explosions).

Krasnopilska: artillery shelling (23 explosions) and mortar shelling (1 explosion) were carried out.

Yunakivska: enemy troops conducted mortar attacks (3 explosions).

Esmanska: the occupants attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion), mortar shelling (7 explosions).

Novoslobidska: the enemy attacked with artillery (10 explosions).

Bilopilska: FPV drone strikes (3 explosions), artillery shelling (12 explosions) and UAV dropping of HE munitions (3 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: artillery shelling (5 explosions) and mortar shelling (20 explosions) were carried out.

Rechkivska: the enemy army launched an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Shalyhinska: artillery shelling was registered (5 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodske: Grad multiple rocket launcher systems were used (30 explosions).

Khotynska: The enemy dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.

Seredyna-Budska: mortar shelling (9 explosions).

In Sumy region, military and police forcibly pulled a driver out of his car: TCC explains the actions of its employees