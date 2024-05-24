ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Sumy region: russian troops shell the border areas of the region, 204 explosions recorded

Sumy region: russian troops shell the border areas of the region, 204 explosions recorded

During the day, the occupiers fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 204 explosions in different localities.

In Sumy region, the occupiers fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of the region during the day. As a result, 204 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

During the day, russians fired 31 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 204 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Miropil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Esman, Shalygyn, Seredyno-Bud, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled

- Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Situation in the communities

Miropilska: the enemy used mortars (25 explosions) and artillery (42 explosions).

Krasnopilska: artillery shelling (23 explosions) and mortar shelling (1 explosion) were carried out.

Yunakivska: enemy troops conducted mortar attacks (3 explosions).

Esmanska: the occupants attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion), mortar shelling (7  explosions).

Novoslobidska: the enemy attacked with artillery (10 explosions).

Bilopilska:  FPV drone strikes (3 explosions), artillery shelling (12 explosions) and  UAV  dropping of HE munitions (3 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: artillery shelling (5 explosions) and mortar shelling (20 explosions) were carried out.

Rechkivska: the enemy army launched an FPV drone strike (1 explosion).

Shalyhinska: artillery shelling was registered (5 explosions).

Znob-Novhorodske: Grad multiple rocket launcher systems were used (30 explosions).

Khotynska: The enemy dropped 3 mines on the territory of the community.

Seredyna-Budska: mortar shelling (9 explosions).

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

