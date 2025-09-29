Russian army shelled UOC-MP cathedral in Kherson

During the morning shelling of Kherson, the occupiers hit the Assumption Cathedral, which is subordinate to the UOC (Moscow Patriarchate), UNN reports with reference to the Social Service of the Kherson Diocese.

On September 29, 2025, at approximately 9:30 AM, during the shelling of the city of Kherson by Russian troops, one of the shells hit the roof of the central altar of the Assumption Cathedral in Kherson. - the message says.

At the time of the shelling, the Divine Liturgy was being celebrated in the Mykolaiv side-altar. There were no casualties.

Recall

As Viktor Yelensky, head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethno-politics and Freedom of Conscience, said, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 14 priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate have been killed by Russian soldiers. Also, most of the 648 churches and prayer houses destroyed by the Russians belonged to the UOC-MP.