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Russian army launched almost 5,000 drones and carried out 176 assaults in 24 hours - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1374 views

The General Staff recorded 176 combat engagements and thousands of shellings along the entire front line. The fiercest battles are ongoing in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions.

Russian army launched almost 5,000 drones and carried out 176 assaults in 24 hours - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 176 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 4,686 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,950 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike, used 30 missiles, carried out 38 air strikes – dropping 137 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4,686 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,950 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault. In addition, the enemy carried out 57 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of Okhrimivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the direction of Novoosinove, Novoplatonivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Serednie, and in the directions of Lyman, Drobycheve. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance four times in the areas of Yampil, Platonivka, Pazeno. One battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the Minkivka area and in the direction of Vyroliubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 37 times towards Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, Rusynyi Yar, and Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 45 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Nykanorivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, and towards Nove Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, Shevchenko. 

According to preliminary estimates, 66 occupiers were eliminated and 21 were wounded in this direction today; four units of vehicles were destroyed, two tanks, two artillery systems, three units of automotive equipment, two UAV control points, and seven shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. 131 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position seven times, attacking in the areas of Ternove, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda, and in the direction of Pryvillia. Ivanivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 18 attacks by the occupiers towards Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Varvarivka, Myrny, Olenokostiantynivka. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Novoselivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Svitla Dolyna, Kopani, Svoboda, Yehorivka, Shyroke, Lisne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded. The enemy launched an air strike on Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Russia lost over 8,000 soldiers in a week after attempts to intensify offensives - Zelenskyy22.03.26, 20:29 • 7899 views

Antonina Tumanova

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