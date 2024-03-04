Russian army conducts 9 strikes with FPV drones in Chernihiv region over a week - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
During the week, the enemy fired 78 times at 20 border settlements in Chernihiv region, 427 explosions and 9 air strikes using drones were recorded.
Over the past week, Russian troops fired 78 times at 20 border settlements in Chernihiv region, launching 9 air strikes using FPV drones, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus said on Monday, UNN reports.
