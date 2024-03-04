Russian army conducts 9 strikes with FPV drones in Chernihiv region over a week - RMA

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19679 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 66161 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48064 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 223164 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198589 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179186 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223153 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249713 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155549 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371736 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 20425 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 66161 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 223164 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180225 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198589 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13048 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21819 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42776 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50457 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russian army conducts 9 strikes with FPV drones in Chernihiv region over a week - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30207 views

During the week, the enemy fired 78 times at 20 border settlements in Chernihiv region, 427 explosions and 9 air strikes using drones were recorded.

Russian army conducts 9 strikes with FPV drones in Chernihiv region over a week - RMA

Over the past week, Russian troops fired 78 times at 20 border settlements in Chernihiv region, launching 9 air strikes using FPV drones, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus said on Monday, UNN reports.

During the week, the enemy fired 78 times at 20 border settlements in Chernihiv region. 427 explosions were recorded. The enemy carried out 9 air strikes using FPV strike drones

- Chaus wrote on Telegram.

The enemy shelled the border of Sumy region 5 times at night and in the morning: there were 15 explosions04.03.24, 08:49 • 30144 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Chernihiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90