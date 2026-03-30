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Russian army carried out 46 attacks on the front and is actively pressing in two directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1724 views

Since the beginning of the day, 46 combat engagements have been recorded, with the most difficult situation on the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka fronts. The enemy is shelling the border areas.

Russian army carried out 46 attacks on the front and is actively pressing in two directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has launched 46 attacks on the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in Sumy region, the settlements of Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Neskuchne, Sytne, Stepanivka, Koreniok, Prohres, Iskriskivshchyna, Vovkivka, Kharkivka were affected; as well as Kryvusha in Chernihiv region.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there was one combat engagement with the enemy, who carried out 47 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which involved the use of a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the area of Vovchansk and towards Khatnie.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to improve its position five times towards the settlements of Novosynove and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Sloviansk direction, there were two combat engagements with the enemy in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders launched 11 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Novopavlivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 14 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked five times in the area of Berezove and towards Oleksandrivka and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and towards the settlements of Staroukrainka and Zaliznychne. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselevka, Shyroke, Charivne. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but launched air strikes on Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Dnipro direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

In other directions, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Russia lost another 870 servicemen and over 2,400 drones and other equipment in a day30.03.26, 07:38 • 4266 views

Antonina Tumanova

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