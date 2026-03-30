Russia lost another 870 servicemen and over 2,400 drones and other equipment in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of March 30, 2026, the total combat losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,296,700 servicemen, with another 870 liquidated occupiers added during the day, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian command, Russia lost another 870 invaders in the past day alone.

Within 24 hours, Russian forces also lost 4 tanks, 4 armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, and as many as 2471 operational-tactical level drones.

In addition, another 183 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed.

Russia's total losses continue to grow.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has already lost 11,824 tanks, 24,317 armored combat vehicles, 39,049 artillery systems, and 206,531 drones.

The General Staff emphasized that the data is still being updated.

March could be a record month for the number of Russians eliminated - Fedorov