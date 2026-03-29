March could be a record month for the number of Russians eliminated - Fedorov

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov stated that Russian losses due to a number of factors are increasing, which could make the figure for March 2026 a record high. He reported this on Telegram, as writes UNN.

Every day we receive video confirmations from the front, where enemy infantry self-destructs. This mostly happens either after being wounded by a drone or while being surrounded by a Ukrainian swarm of drones. This number is growing every day - Fedorov wrote.

Fedorov noted that the self-destruction of the occupiers is a result of decisions made by Russia. In particular, propaganda speaks of controlling the situation and superiority, but in practice, everything is different. These are unprepared people, a lack of chances for evacuation, and constant drone pressure.

Another factor is that the military leadership of the Russian Federation forbids soldiers from surrendering, and propaganda says that it is better to die immediately. That is, Russia deprives its citizens of the right to life, although after captivity, a soldier has every chance of being exchanged, and these exchanges happen regularly.

Every day of the war brings more and more deaths. March could be a record month for the number of Russians destroyed. The dynamics of destruction indicate that, thanks to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, enemy losses will exceed 30,000 severely wounded and killed. - Fedorov noted.

At the same time, he added that reaching the indicator of 50,000 destroyed occupiers per month would have catastrophic consequences for Russia. According to Fedorov, he will talk separately about the decisions that will make this a reality.

Also, in connection with Russia's losses, the minister proposed awarding Ukrainian units 12 ePoints for each video confirmation of the occupiers' self-destruction.

Russia lost another 1,360 servicemen and almost 2,000 drones in a day