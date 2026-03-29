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Russia lost another 1,360 servicemen and almost 2,000 drones in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1438 views

The General Staff reported the elimination of 1,360 occupiers and 1,948 drones over the past day. The total losses of the Russian army exceeded 1.2 million people.

Russia lost another 1,360 servicemen and almost 2,000 drones in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of March 29, 2026, the total combat losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale war reached approximately 1,295,830 servicemen, during the day the Russians lost 1,360 of their servicemen, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, in the past day alone, Russia lost 1,360 occupiers, 8 tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 65 artillery systems, and 1,948 operational-tactical level drones.

In total, Russia has already lost 11,820 tanks, 24,313 armored combat vehicles, 39,001 artillery systems, and 204,060 drones.

The General Staff added that the data is still being updated.

Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with Shaheds, seven out of eight wounded are children – OMA28.03.26, 23:47 • 2064 views

Stepan Haftko

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