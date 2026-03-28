Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with Shaheds, seven out of eight wounded are children – OMA

On the evening of March 28, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with Shahed attack drones. As a result of the strike in the Voskresenska community, eight people were injured. This was stated in a message by the head of the OMA, Vitaliy Kim, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Mykolaiv OMA, Kim, stated that among the injured were seven children.

In the evening, as a result of the "Shahed" attack in the Voskresenska community, eight people were injured, seven of them children - he wrote.

According to Kim, all the injured were hospitalized. They are being provided with the necessary medical care.

Information regarding the nature of the injuries and possible destruction is currently being clarified.

The strike on the community in Mykolaiv Oblast occurred during another evening attack by Russian drones on Ukraine.

Russia hit Starokostiantyniv with Kinzhal missiles for the first time in over 40 days