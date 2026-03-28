Russia hit Starokostiantyniv with Kinzhal missiles for the first time in over 40 days

$43.8850.61
ukenru
05:19 PM • 10260 views
Ex-Minister Solskyi remanded in custody for grain fraud - Kravchenko
March 28, 01:04 PM • 20753 views
General Staff confirms damage to "Flamingo" plant of "Promsintez" in Russia's Samara region
March 28, 12:29 PM • 24383 views
Ukraine and Qatar signed a defense cooperation agreement
March 28, 11:56 AM • 22225 views
"It's a fake": Ukraine denied information about Iran's strike on a warehouse with Ukrainians in Dubai
March 28, 08:59 AM • 23067 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine speaks with Americans daily and is working to ensure peace talks happen - anywhere
March 28, 08:29 AM • 25098 views
Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf region - agreed with the UAE on cooperation in security and defenseVideo
March 28, 07:00 AM • 23452 views
"If you can do better, we'll step aside": Rubio sharply responded to Kallas regarding US loss of patience with Russia - Axios
March 28, 07:00 AM • 37252 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving time
March 27, 07:46 PM • 27855 views
Zelenskyy announced that he is negotiating diesel supplies during his visit to the Middle East
Exclusive
March 27, 01:21 PM • 52624 views
Why the Ministry of Health should conduct a comprehensive inspection of Odesa region's healthcare system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1.3m/s
81%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideoMarch 28, 12:57 PM • 13107 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideoMarch 28, 01:27 PM • 11816 views
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offsMarch 28, 02:00 PM • 11091 views
It's like playing with 'Lego' - Rheinmetall head mocked Ukrainian technologiesMarch 28, 02:18 PM • 6198 views
Ships with aid for Cuba, missing in the Caribbean Sea, have been foundMarch 28, 02:50 PM • 5586 views
Publications
Benefits of marigolds: medicinal properties and uses of the plantMarch 28, 10:58 AM • 23917 views
Clock change: when and why the time is changed to daylight saving timeMarch 28, 07:00 AM • 37252 views
Movie Reviews 2026: Ukrainian and World PremieresVideoMarch 27, 09:23 PM • 34663 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend of March 28-29 for adults and childrenPhotoMarch 27, 04:52 PM • 34031 views
How the EU can "bypass" Orban and unblock €90 billion for Ukraine
Exclusive
March 27, 12:50 PM • 80658 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Ruslan Kravchenko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO revealed plans for "Game of Thrones" spin-offsMarch 28, 02:00 PM • 11113 views
Trailer for new Harry Potter series sets historic viewing recordVideoMarch 28, 01:27 PM • 11837 views
Trump considers renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself upon taking control - reportVideoMarch 28, 12:57 PM • 13127 views
Britney Spears accuses ex-bodyguard of iCloud hack - new high-profile scandalMarch 27, 05:38 PM • 20187 views
Oleksiy Sukhanov revealed whether his heart is currently taken and how he feels about relationshipsMarch 27, 03:21 PM • 23961 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Series
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Russia hit Starokostiantyniv with Kinzhal missiles for the first time in over 40 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

For the first time in a long while, Russians used Kinzhal-type missiles to strike Khmelnytskyi region.

Russia hit Starokostiantyniv with Kinzhal missiles for the first time in over 40 days

On the evening of March 28, Russian troops once again used Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles against Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region. This is the first such use of this type of missile in this direction in over 40 days. This was reported by the Air Force and local Telegram channels, writes UNN.

Details

Before the strike, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of Russian MiG-31K aircraft – carriers of Kinzhal missiles. Shortly thereafter, explosions were heard in the Khmelnytskyi region. According to the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, the strike was carried out specifically in the Starokostiantyniv area.

Consequences of the strike

As of 11:00 PM, according to the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, after the evening air raid alert, there were no reports of dead, wounded, or destruction. Official information regarding the possible consequences of the attack may still be updated.

Starokostiantyniv remains one of the constant targets of Russian missile attacks.

The resumption of Kinzhal strikes in this direction after a long pause may indicate a new attempt by Russia to put pressure on this hub again.

 

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Starokostiantyniv
Ukraine