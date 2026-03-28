Russia hit Starokostiantyniv with Kinzhal missiles for the first time in over 40 days

On the evening of March 28, Russian troops once again used Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles against Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region. This is the first such use of this type of missile in this direction in over 40 days. This was reported by the Air Force and local Telegram channels, writes UNN.

Details

Before the strike, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of Russian MiG-31K aircraft – carriers of Kinzhal missiles. Shortly thereafter, explosions were heard in the Khmelnytskyi region. According to the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, the strike was carried out specifically in the Starokostiantyniv area.

Consequences of the strike

As of 11:00 PM, according to the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, after the evening air raid alert, there were no reports of dead, wounded, or destruction. Official information regarding the possible consequences of the attack may still be updated.

Starokostiantyniv remains one of the constant targets of Russian missile attacks.

The resumption of Kinzhal strikes in this direction after a long pause may indicate a new attempt by Russia to put pressure on this hub again.