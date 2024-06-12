Russian agent was correcting missile and bomb attacks on Kharkiv: detained

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another Russian agent who was adjusting rocket and bomb attacks on Kharkiv. It was a 55-year-old local resident who worked as a security guard. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

According to SBU counterintelligence, the traitor tried to establish and pass on to the aggressor information about the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the city's defenders. In addition, she was collecting information on the consequences of Russian air attacks, - the statement said.

It is noted that in order to obtain intelligence, the suspect traveled around Kharkiv and "in the dark" solicited data under the guise of domestic conversations with acquaintances. She sent the received intelligence to the Russian Telegram channel, which is administered by representatives of the Russian special services.

The Rashists used this to prepare new and adjusted repeated strikes on Kharkiv, using missile weapons and guided bombs.

SBU officers identified the Russian agent and detained her. The SBU seized her cell phone, which she used to communicate with the occupiers. According to the investigation, the traitor went to the enemy's Telegram channel and offered her help in the war against Ukraine. Among other things, she gave advice on how to fight against our country and called for the capture of Kharkiv.

Based on the evidence, SBU investigators served her a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

ч. 1 and 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The offender is currently in custody. She faces life imprisonment.

The SBU thwarted an attempt by the FSB to obtain information on the location of relocated military-industrial facilities in Zaporizhzhia, where aircraft components for the Ukrainian Armed Forces are manufactured.