August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Russia wants to produce over 6,000 "Shaheds" per month - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Russia plans to expand Shahed production to over 6,000 units monthly. The cost of drones for Russia decreased from $200,000 in 2022 to $70,000 in 2025.

Russia wants to produce over 6,000 "Shaheds" per month - CNN

Russia is set to expand the production of "Shaheds" to over 6,000 units monthly. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication learned from sources in Ukrainian intelligence, in addition to increasing the quantity, the production of attack drones in the Russian Federation is much cheaper than at the beginning of the war, when Moscow purchased them from Tehran.

In 2022, Russia paid an average of $200,000 for one such drone. In 2025, this figure dropped to approximately $70,000

- said the source.

It added that this happened thanks to the large-scale production of "Shaheds" at the "Alabuga" drone factory in Tatarstan.

At the same time, as CNN writes, estimates vary greatly. In particular, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) found that the cost of a "Shahed-136" ranges from $20,000 to $50,000 per drone.

For comparison, the publication also gives an example, noting that one surface-to-air missile interceptor can cost over $3 million.

(Such - ed.) relatively low cost allows the Kremlin to intensify night drone attacks, as well as conduct more frequent large-scale attacks

- writes the publication.

In particular, at the beginning of the war, large volleys of missiles and drones occurred approximately once a month. However, now, according to CSIS analysis, such attacks occur on average every 8 days.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that in July, Russia used over 3.8 thousand "Shaheds", almost 260 missiles, and over 5.1 thousand KABs against Ukraine. He emphasized the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Moscow.

Olga Rozgon

