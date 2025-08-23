Russia wants to produce over 6,000 "Shaheds" per month - CNN

Russia is set to expand the production of "Shaheds" to over 6,000 units monthly. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

As the publication learned from sources in Ukrainian intelligence, in addition to increasing the quantity, the production of attack drones in the Russian Federation is much cheaper than at the beginning of the war, when Moscow purchased them from Tehran.

In 2022, Russia paid an average of $200,000 for one such drone. In 2025, this figure dropped to approximately $70,000 - said the source.

It added that this happened thanks to the large-scale production of "Shaheds" at the "Alabuga" drone factory in Tatarstan.

At the same time, as CNN writes, estimates vary greatly. In particular, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) found that the cost of a "Shahed-136" ranges from $20,000 to $50,000 per drone.

For comparison, the publication also gives an example, noting that one surface-to-air missile interceptor can cost over $3 million.

(Such - ed.) relatively low cost allows the Kremlin to intensify night drone attacks, as well as conduct more frequent large-scale attacks - writes the publication.

In particular, at the beginning of the war, large volleys of missiles and drones occurred approximately once a month. However, now, according to CSIS analysis, such attacks occur on average every 8 days.

President Zelenskyy stated that in July, Russia used over 3.8 thousand "Shaheds", almost 260 missiles, and over 5.1 thousand KABs against Ukraine. He emphasized the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Moscow.