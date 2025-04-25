Russia Uses Ukrainian Railroad to Support Troops and Export Goods - ISW

$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
April 24, 06:25 PM • 13531 views

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 37619 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 50897 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 68515 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 163420 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 180715 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 254513 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111092 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 201023 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62386 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Publications
Exclusives
As a result of enemy shelling, the Kramatorsk railway station was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia

April 24, 02:45 PM • 16877 views

Freezes are expected in Ukraine: Ukrhydrometcenter warns of damage to trees and plants

April 24, 03:02 PM • 9556 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 22290 views

In Kyiv, a passenger fell under a train at the "Khreshchatyk" metro station: train traffic is limited

April 24, 05:47 PM • 8710 views

Strike on Kostyantynivka: 12-year-old girl died fleeing to shelter

April 24, 06:34 PM • 10865 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 86720 views

April 23, 02:18 PM • 254513 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 147374 views

April 23, 12:40 PM • 201023 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 151456 views
Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 22290 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 31058 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 63818 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 94026 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 58967 views
Russia Uses Ukrainian Railroad to Support Troops and Export Goods - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Russia is using Ukrainian railway infrastructure to logistics its troops and export goods through occupied ports, including stolen Ukrainian grain.

Russia Uses Ukrainian Railroad to Support Troops and Export Goods - ISW

Russia is deriving economic benefits from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) by using Ukrainian infrastructure and logistics networks. This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), informs UNN.

Details

Recently, the Federal Railway Transport Agency of Russia announced that the first container train with an unidentified cargo had traveled through the "Novorossiysk Railways" network through the TOT of Ukraine and arrived in occupied Sevastopol. At the same time, the train's cargo will be unloaded in Sevastopol and exported by ship through the Russian-occupied Black Sea ports to unspecified destinations.

Analysts point out that the "Novorossiysk Railway" currently serves three lines in occupied Ukraine: the Donetsk branch, the Luhansk branch, and the Kherson-Melitopol branch. All of them operate on the basis of railways that Ukraine controlled before the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russia's use of railways in occupied Ukraine supports two Russian goals: first, to provide logistical support to Russian troops fighting in Ukraine by rail, which may be faster and safer than logistical support by vehicles, and second, to transport various goods to Black Sea ports for maritime export.

- the material says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs refuted Russia's manipulations regarding the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the lifting of sanctions27.03.25, 19:00 • 32309 views

The authors note that Russia may use these railways to transport goods from the Russian Federation to the ports of occupied Crimea, without relying on the railway bridge across the Kerch Strait, which has been regularly out of operation in recent years due to Ukrainian long-range strikes, or to directly extract resources from occupied Ukraine and export them to international markets.

"As of September 2024, Russia has sold almost $1 billion worth of stolen Ukrainian grain, using railway lines and roads in occupied Ukraine to deliver huge amounts of grain to occupied Black Sea ports for export," ISW says.

Let us remind you

Recently, Russia announced the allocation of 5 billion rubles for the "development" of the agricultural sector in the occupied part of Donetsk region. According to the Center of National Resistance, in fact, we are talking about large-scale state looting.

The occupiers want to increase the capacity of the port of Mariupol in order to export stolen grain and metal29.03.25, 15:45 • 44124 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Ukraine
